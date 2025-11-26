Land Rover's new off-road SUV can take on Dakar race

Land Rover has unveiled its latest off-road beast, the Defender Dakar D7X-R. The vehicle is specially designed for the grueling 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) season. It will make its debut at the iconic Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia next month. The new model is a competition-prepped version of the standard Defender Octa, with a unique Geopalette design livery featuring sand, stone and earth tones against an aqua roof.

Performance A powerful off-road machine The Defender Dakar D7X-R packs a punch with its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, which will be detuned via an air-intake restrictor for the Stock category of the rally. The vehicle also features an eight-speed gearbox from the standard Octa but with a lower final drive ratio to maximize the low-speed torque.

Upgrades Enhanced cooling and filtration systems The powertrain of the Defender Dakar D7X-R comes with improved cooling, enhanced airflow, and a more effective particle filter to keep out the sand and dust. These upgrades ensure that the vehicle can withstand extreme conditions during the rally while maintaining optimal performance.

Safety Advanced braking and suspension The Defender Dakar D7X-R comes with a more aggressive brake system and an advanced suspension system. It retains some elements of the standard Octa's suspension but swaps in the single coil-over front dampers and twin rear dampers. Bilstein developed this system in partnership with Defender Rally, ensuring optimal performance on rough terrains.