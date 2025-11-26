Uber and WeRide bring driverless robotaxis to Abu Dhabi Auto Nov 26, 2025

Uber and Chinese tech company WeRide just launched fully driverless robotaxis on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi—making it the first place outside the US and China to get this service.

If you're in town, you can book a ride through the Uber app by picking the "Autonomous" option.

This new move comes after WeRide got official approval to run self-driving cars in the UAE.