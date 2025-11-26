Next Article
Uber and WeRide bring driverless robotaxis to Abu Dhabi
Auto
Uber and Chinese tech company WeRide just launched fully driverless robotaxis on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi—making it the first place outside the US and China to get this service.
If you're in town, you can book a ride through the Uber app by picking the "Autonomous" option.
This new move comes after WeRide got official approval to run self-driving cars in the UAE.
What's next for Uber and WeRide?
This launch is part of Uber's bigger plan to roll out autonomous vehicles globally—they're teaming up with 20 different tech partners and want to reach at least 10 cities by 2026.
Meanwhile, WeRide is looking to expand beyond Abu Dhabi, with Dubai on its radar for future driverless rides.