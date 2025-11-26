Tesla is doubling its robotaxis in Austin by December
Tesla's rolling out big plans for Austin—Elon Musk says the city's robotaxi fleet will double by December 2024.
This comes just months after the self-driving service first hit Austin streets in June 2024.
Right now, Tesla's robotaxis (with safety monitors) are running in both Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area, but Musk didn't share exact numbers.
What's driving this move?
This expansion is part of Musk's bigger dream for fully autonomous rides.
Back in October, he said he hoped to see Teslas driving around Austin without safety drivers before year-end.
Tesla also just got the green light to launch a ride-hailing service in Arizona.
All this comes as companies like Waymo and Zoox ramp up efforts too, signaling that self-driving cars are making a real comeback across the US.