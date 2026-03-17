Uber, Stellantis, and NVIDIA team up to build robotaxi fleet
Uber and NVIDIA plan to begin deploying robotaxis in 2027, starting with data-collection and operator-supervised vehicles and aiming to scale to as many as 100,000 vehicles over subsequent years.
These cars will run on NVIDIA's latest AI tech for Level 4 autonomy, get regular over-the-air updates, and meet top safety standards.
Stellantis is pitching in with at least 5,000 vehicles for the fleet.
NVIDIA's AI will help robotaxis drive in tricky situations
NVIDIA's AI will use real-world ride data from Uber to help these robotaxis handle tricky driving situations all on their own.
The plan is to create a diverse fleet with vehicles from different companies—like Stellantis, Lucid, and Nuro—instead of just one brand.
Uber's robotaxis will compete with Waymo and Tesla
Uber's new robotaxi squad is set to compete directly with Waymo (already running driverless rides in US cities) and Tesla.
This partnership could give Uber a real shot at leading the next wave of ride-hailing tech.