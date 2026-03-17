Uber, Stellantis, and NVIDIA team up to build robotaxi fleet Auto Mar 17, 2026

Uber and NVIDIA plan to begin deploying robotaxis in 2027, starting with data-collection and operator-supervised vehicles and aiming to scale to as many as 100,000 vehicles over subsequent years.

These cars will run on NVIDIA's latest AI tech for Level 4 autonomy, get regular over-the-air updates, and meet top safety standards.

Stellantis is pitching in with at least 5,000 vehicles for the fleet.