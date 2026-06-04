Uber to deploy 500 vehicles to gather self-driving data

Uber is gearing up to deploy a fleet of 500 Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicles (EVs) around the world this year. The move comes as part of the company's plan to gather real-world driving data for its autonomous vehicle (AV) partners such as Waymo , Avride, and WeRide. The sensor-laden IONIQ 5s will help improve Uber's AV Labs division by sharing more refined data with over 30 tech collaborators.

Data collection Each EV will be equipped with multiple sensors and cameras The fleet of 500 Hyundai IONIQ 5s is expected to log some two million miles of driving data every month. The first batch of these sensor-laden EVs will hit the streets this summer. Each IONIQ 5 comes retrofitted with cameras, LiDAR sensors, radars, and NVIDIA-powered processing for a full-on 360-degree view. This move builds on Uber's earlier efforts using Lucid Air fleets in the US and Europe to train next-generation self-driving systems.

AV innovation The move will help Uber's AV Labs division The deployment of these sensor-laden EVs also marks a significant step in the evolution of Uber's AV Labs division. Launched earlier this year, the unit is focused on using sensor-equipped cars to collect and share data with its growing list of autonomous vehicle technology partners. The IONIQ 5s will be used by Uber's fleet partners for this purpose, furthering the company's commitment to advancing self-driving technology.

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