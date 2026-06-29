Ukraine's military gets Wolfstorm electric stealth motorcycle for operations
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Ukraine's military just got a boost with the Wolfstorm, an all-electric motorcycle built for stealth.
It runs super quietly and gives off almost no heat, so it's tough to spot, even with thermal cameras.
Powered by a 10-horsepower motor, it can hit speeds up to 80km/h (80 kph), making quick getaways or silent arrivals much easier for soldiers.
Wolfstorm carries 2 soldiers and gear
The Wolfstorm isn't about looks: it's all about getting the job done.
Weighing in at just 105kg, it can carry two soldiers plus their gear, over 259kg.
Its swappable battery lasts around 97km and charges in four hours.
With chunky tires, high ground clearance, and rugged suspension, this bike is ready for rough terrain, exactly what troops need on the front lines.