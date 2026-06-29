Ukraine's military gets Wolfstorm electric stealth motorcycle for operations

Wolfstorm carries 2 soldiers and gear

The Wolfstorm isn't about looks: it's all about getting the job done.

Weighing in at just 105kg, it can carry two soldiers plus their gear, over 259kg.

Its swappable battery lasts around 97km and charges in four hours.

With chunky tires, high ground clearance, and rugged suspension, this bike is ready for rough terrain, exactly what troops need on the front lines.