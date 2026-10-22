Ultraviolette aims for 10,000 monthly electric 2-wheelers by 2027
Ultraviolette, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, wants to sell 10,000 electric two-wheelers every month by the end of 2027.
They're banking on their first e-scooter, Tesseract, plus three motorcycles, the X-47, the F77, and the upcoming Shockwave, to get there.
Co-founder and chief technology officer Niraj Rajmohan says they expect motorcycle sales to match their scooters.
Ultraviolette expects motorcycles to match scooters
Right now in India, electric motorcycles are less than 1% of new motorcycle sales, while e-scooters are already at about 20%.
Ultraviolette thinks that's about to change as more cool models hit the market.
Rajmohan says the sales volume from the company's motorcycles will be at par with that of its scooters.
The company hopes its upcoming launches will help push India's electric two-wheeler scene into high gear.