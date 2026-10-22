Ultraviolette aims for 10,000 monthly electric 2-wheelers by 2027

Ultraviolette, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, wants to sell 10,000 electric two-wheelers every month by the end of 2027.

They're banking on their first e-scooter, Tesseract, plus three motorcycles, the X-47, the F77, and the upcoming Shockwave, to get there.

Co-founder and chief technology officer Niraj Rajmohan says they expect motorcycle sales to match their scooters.