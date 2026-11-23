Ultraviolette begins India deliveries of X-47 Venom from November 23
Ultraviolette has kicked off deliveries of its X-47 Venom electric motorcycle across India from November 23, rolling them out in phases through its retail and experience network.
The bike is making waves for its bold design and tech-forward features, aiming to shake up the Indian EV scene.
X-47 Venom earns European certification
Packing an 11 kWh battery, the X-47 Venom offers up to 343km range and hits a top speed of 155km/h.
It accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just under 6 seconds and comes with perks like cruise control and fast charging.
Ultraviolette isn't stopping at India: the company is also exporting these bikes to 20 European countries after earning European certification, a first for an Indian electric two-wheeler.