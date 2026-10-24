Ultraviolette invests ₹779cr for Hosur plant making 250,000 EV motorcycles

Ultraviolette Automotive, the Bengaluru-based electric bike startup, is investing ₹779 crore in a new factory at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The plant will start by making 250,000 electric motorcycles a year and aims to double that within five years.

This big move supports Ultraviolette's plans to launch its next-generation X-47 Venom bike and expand into global markets like Southern Europe and South America.