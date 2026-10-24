Ultraviolette invests ₹779cr for Hosur plant making 250,000 EV motorcycles
Ultraviolette Automotive, the Bengaluru-based electric bike startup, is investing ₹779 crore in a new factory at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
The plant will start by making 250,000 electric motorcycles a year and aims to double that within five years.
This big move supports Ultraviolette's plans to launch its next-generation X-47 Venom bike and expand into global markets like Southern Europe and South America.
Ultraviolette's X-47 Venom on VX-100 platform
The upcoming X-47 Venom, built on Ultraviolette's latest VX-100 platform, highlights their push for cutting-edge tech in premium electric bikes.
Founder and chief technology officer Niraj Rajmohan says electric motorcycle sales in India have more than doubled over the past few years.
With over 7,000 bikes already sold worldwide and a team of engineering talent, Ultraviolette is gearing up to make an even bigger mark in the growing EV scene.