Ultraviolette joins Elektrorider to launch F77s across Central Europe

Ultraviolette F77 models and 2025 plans

CEO Narayan Subramaniam called this expansion a pivotal milestone for its global journey.

Both F77 models come packed with a powerful 10.3-kWh battery and deliver 30 kW of power plus 100 Nm of torque.

Ultraviolette announced plans for launches in Germany, France, and the UK in June 2025, with retail operations beginning later in 2025; the UK entry occurred in November 2025.

While prices are higher than in India (think premium), it shows they're serious about making their mark on the global electric motorcycle scene.