Ultraviolette launches India riding academy for electric and gasoline riders
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Ultraviolette just rolled out a new riding academy in India that welcomes both electric and gasoline bike riders: no need to own an Ultraviolette to join.
The academy combines its "Track Attack" and "Into the Wild" programs, offering three levels of certification focused on safe riding, control, and advanced skills.
Track attack or into the wild
You can choose between "Track Attack" for sharpening your circuit racing moves (think braking and cornering), or "Into the Wild" for off-road adventures like terrain navigation and obstacle handling.
Sessions run all year, starting with "Into the Wild" on August 23 in Bengaluru, followed by "Track Attack" on September 27.
Ultraviolette says it is the first electric two-wheeler brand to offer such a complete training setup.