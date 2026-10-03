Ultraviolette raises $85 million and plans US launch in 2027
Auto
Ultraviolette, the Indian electric motorcycle startup, just announced it is heading to the US market in 2027.
Backed by a fresh $85 million funding round from Yali Capital and TDK Ventures, it is planning to ramp up production and roll out new EV models.
Ultraviolette India plant targets 500,000 bikes
It has announced plans for a new manufacturing facility in India with an eventual capacity of up to 500,000 bikes a year.
Its current lineup includes the X-47, which brings radar-assisted safety tech.
And with upcoming rides like the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave enduro, Ultraviolette seems ready to shake things up for riders both in India and abroad.