Ultraviolette raises $85 million, Lip-Bu Tan invests, US launch by 2027
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Ultraviolette, the Indian electric motorcycle brand, just scored $85 million in funding, thanks in part to a personal investment from Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who's also joining as an adviser.
The big news? They're planning to launch in the US by 2027.
Right now, Ultraviolette sells bikes across India and 20 European countries.
Tesseract and Shockwave for US entry
For its US entry, Ultraviolette will roll out two new models: the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave enduro, alongside its existing F77 and X-47 bikes.
To scale production, they're building a new plant in India that could eventually support annual production of up to 500,000 vehicles.
The company also has its sights set on Latin America and Southeast Asia as part of its global expansion plans.