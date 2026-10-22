Ultraviolette unveils X-47 Venom ₹2.65L bookings open Oct 22 4pm
Ultraviolette just revealed the X-47 Venom, an all-electric crossover bike priced at ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). With a solid 343km range and deliveries starting November 2026, it's set to turn heads.
Bookings open October 22 at 4pm on Ultraviolette's site and UV Space Stations, with the first 5,000 buyers getting special launch pricing.
X-47 Venom 0-100km/h in 5.9s
The X-47 Venom packs the new VX-100 system and UV LIGHTFURY motor for quick acceleration (0 to 100km/h in just 5.9 seconds) and a top speed of 155km/h.
Fast charging (12 kW DC) means less waiting around. At just 180kg, it's lighter than older models thanks to upgraded SRB-11 battery tech for better energy and cooling.
Safety-wise, you get radar-based Hypersense tech plus the B-MAX vest for extra protection.
The bike will also be shown off at EICMA Milan this November.