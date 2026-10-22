Ultraviolette unveils X-47 Venom ₹2.65L bookings open Oct 22 4pm

The X-47 Venom packs the new VX-100 system and UV LIGHTFURY motor for quick acceleration (0 to 100km/h in just 5.9 seconds) and a top speed of 155km/h.

Fast charging (12 kW DC) means less waiting around. At just 180kg, it's lighter than older models thanks to upgraded SRB-11 battery tech for better energy and cooling.

Safety-wise, you get radar-based Hypersense tech plus the B-MAX vest for extra protection.

The bike will also be shown off at EICMA Milan this November.