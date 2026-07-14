Union Minister Gadkari says mileage calculation flawed amid E20 talks
Auto
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the usual way of measuring mileage (just dividing distance by fuel used) doesn't really work for most drivers.
He made this point as discussions about introducing E20 fuel were ongoing, a new blend of 20% ethanol and 80% gasoline that's being pitched as a cleaner, greener alternative.
E20 prompts rethink of vehicle efficiency
E20 fuel is meant to help cut emissions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, which sounds great for the environment. But it also means drivers might face new challenges.
Gadkari's comments highlight how important it is for everyone to understand these changes and rethink how we judge vehicle efficiency.