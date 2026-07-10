Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says E25 not ready
India's new E25 gasoline (that's 25% ethanol, 75% gasoline) isn't ready for your fuel tank just yet.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says more tests with carmakers are needed before any launch.
For now, the standard is E20, a 20% ethanol blend, which you're probably already using.
E20 draws complaints, government defends
E20 hasn't won everyone over: some drivers complain about lower mileage and higher maintenance costs, even though it's cheaper to make than regular gasoline.
The government stands by its safety for approved vehicles, pointing to results from the Automotive Research Association of India.
Meanwhile, India hit its 20% ethanol blending target ahead of schedule, a big step for cutting oil imports and emissions, but experts warn about the long-term impact on water use and pollution as electric vehicles keep growing.