Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says E25 not ready

E20 draws complaints, government defends

E20 hasn't won everyone over: some drivers complain about lower mileage and higher maintenance costs, even though it's cheaper to make than regular gasoline.

The government stands by its safety for approved vehicles, pointing to results from the Automotive Research Association of India.

Meanwhile, India hit its 20% ethanol blending target ahead of schedule, a big step for cutting oil imports and emissions, but experts warn about the long-term impact on water use and pollution as electric vehicles keep growing.