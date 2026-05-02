You can use Ganga Expressway toll-free for 15 days

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 15-day toll waiver for the newly opened Ganga Expressway, the longest expressway in the state. The initiative is aimed at letting people experience this modern infrastructure without any charges. "In public interest, it has been decided that the Ganga Expressway will remain toll-free for 15 days from its opening so that the maximum number of people can experience this modern infrastructure," an official statement said.

Toll suspension UPEIDA directs concessionaires to stop toll collection Following the government's directive, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has directed concessionaires IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Adani Infrastructure to stop toll collection during this period. This means that commuters won't have to pay any fee for using the expressway in these 15 days. The decision comes after an independent engineer issued a provisional certificate under the concession agreement, officially declaring the expressway ready for public use and marking its commercial operation date.

Economic impact Initiative expected to promote tourism, strengthen public confidence The state government believes this initiative will encourage wider public usage in the initial phase and let people experience the expressway's quality, speed, and also facilities firsthand. The move is also tipped to promote tourism and strengthen public confidence in the project. Built under a public-private partnership model on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) (Toll) basis, concessionaires have been given toll collection rights for 27 years.

Advertisement