Mercedes-Benz V-Class to new-generation Renault Duster: Upcoming car launches
What's the story
The Indian automotive market is gearing up for an exciting month with several key car launches scheduled for March 2026. Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz will be reintroducing its V-Class luxury MPV on March 3. The move comes as a response to the growing demand for premium MPVs in India. Meanwhile, Renault will be launching the new-generation Duster SUV on March 17.
SUV comeback
New-generation Duster and Audi SQ8
The new-generation Renault Duster has already started reaching showrooms across India for display and test drives, with deliveries slated to begin in April. The SUV will be available with two turbo-petrol engines and a strong-hybrid powertrain. On the same day, Audi will launch the SQ8 variant of its flagship SUV in India. The SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 507hp and 770Nm torque.
Facelift features
SKODA Kushaq facelift and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
The SKODA Kushaq facelift will come with a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox with the 115hp 1-liter turbo-petrol engine. It also gets rear disk brakes for improved performance. Meanwhile, Toyota will unveil its badge-engineered version of the Maruti e Vitara, named Urban Cruiser Ebella. The EV will be offered with two battery options: a smaller 49kWh pack and a larger 61kWh unit.