US EV sales rebound to 6.1% after tax credits canceled

Competitive prices and high gas costs are making EVs more appealing, says Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive.

Toyota's bZ and Lexus RZ models have about doubled their sales thanks to larger batteries and Tesla-style charging ports.

Even though Tesla's own sales dropped by 20% year-over-year, it still holds over half the US EV market.

The US trend is similar to what's happening in Germany: people in both markets seem more interested in going electric as prices get better and fuel gets pricier.