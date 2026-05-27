US grants Geely-owned Volvo exemption to keep Chinese-connected car technology Auto May 27, 2026

Volvo just got the green light from the US government to keep selling cars with Chinese-connected tech, even as the rules were finalized in January 2025, with enforcement beginning for software in 2027 model-year vehicles and for hardware in 2030 model-year vehicles.

After talks about how Volvo handles its data and technology, the Geely-owned brand scored an exemption, so it won't have to ditch Chinese software or hardware in upcoming models like others will.