US grants Geely-owned Volvo exemption to keep Chinese-connected car technology
Auto
Volvo just got the green light from the US government to keep selling cars with Chinese-connected tech, even as the rules were finalized in January 2025, with enforcement beginning for software in 2027 model-year vehicles and for hardware in 2030 model-year vehicles.
After talks about how Volvo handles its data and technology, the Geely-owned brand scored an exemption, so it won't have to ditch Chinese software or hardware in upcoming models like others will.
Volvo South Carolina plant expands production
This waiver also helps Volvo stick to its big plans in the United States.
Its South Carolina factory (where the EX90 is made) will add production of the XC60 SUV, a new hybrid, and the Polestar 3, which is also produced in China, will be made there too.