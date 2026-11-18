US House committee probes Mercedes-Benz ties to Chinese companies
Mercedes-Benz is facing scrutiny from a US House committee for its business links with Chinese companies.
Lawmakers want to know how much influence China has on the brand's decisions, especially around tech sharing and using Chinese-made parts in cars sold in the US.
The committee has asked for documents and a meeting with Mercedes-Benz North America CEO Jason Hoff, and Mercedes-Benz answering roughly two dozen questions by December 1.
Mercedes-Benz asserts independence amid US scrutiny
Mercedes says it's would cooperate and insists it runs things independently.
But this comes as the US debates whether companies with big Chinese investments, like Mercedes, which counts Beijing Automotive Group and Geely's Li Shufu as investors, should be allowed in the market.
While a new Senate bill might not ban Mercedes just yet, these investigations could shape future rules about foreign ownership in the American auto industry.