US robotaxis set to expand, Morgan Stanley forecasts 750 million rides
Get ready: robotaxis are set to take over American streets.
The number of self-driving rides could more than double by the end of 2026, and Morgan Stanley says nearly half of Americans will have access to robotaxi services within three years.
By 2030, annual robotaxi trips might hit a wild 750 million.
Waymo leads US robotaxi deployments
Waymo is out front with about 3,000 cars running in cities like San Francisco and Phoenix.
Tesla's not far behind, rolling out nearly 600 vehicles in Texas and aiming for 12 states soon.
Amazon's Zoox is waiting for the green light to launch its boxy robotaxis in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
Uber partners with Waymo and Zoox
Uber has ditched building its own self-driving cars and now partners with Waymo and Zoox, so you can hail a robotaxi straight from the Uber app.
This shift shows how companies are teaming up as they move from testing to real-world rollouts, even as regulation and safety challenges remain.