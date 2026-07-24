US targets safer car exits after Tesla door incidents
What's the story
The United States is beginning the process to develop new regulations aimed at ensuring safe exits from vehicles. The move comes in response to several deadly incidents where people have been trapped inside cars, particularly those with flush, electric door handles like Tesla's. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) granted a petition asking the agency to mandate "a robust and obvious door egress system in all motor vehicles" and will now begin the rulemaking process.
Safety concerns
Tesla's flush, electric door handles pose safety risks
Tesla and other automakers have been using flush, electric door handles in their vehicles.
However, there have been multiple cases where these designs have resulted in occupants being trapped inside their cars after a power loss, even following an accident.
In some cases, occupants of Tesla vehicles survived the initial impact of a high-speed crash but died or were seriously injured in the resulting fire because they couldn't escape.
Regulatory action
Petition filed in November
In November, a Silicon Valley engineer filed a petition with the NHTSA, urging it to establish new federal safety standards.
The petitioner argued that this move was necessary to "address a critical, life-threatening safety gap" created by electronic or "hidden" door latching and release systems commonly found on electric vehicles.
The NHTSA has now granted the petition and will begin the rulemaking process for these systems.
Implementation timeline
What happens next?
The NHTSA has said it will collect more information and data, and seek public comments, to decide if a new safety standard is needed under the Vehicle Safety Act.
Michael Brooks, executive director of the Centre for Auto Safety, said this is a major step toward creating or updating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
However, he added that we shouldn't expect manufacturers to comply before 2030 even if rulemaking goes quickly.
Legislative measures
Bill introduced earlier this year
The move to begin rulemaking on new car exit rules comes amid growing concerns over electric door handles.
Earlier this year, US Representative Robin Kelly introduced a bill that would require manual door releases in new cars and access points for first responders when power is lost.
Separately, the NHTSA has launched a defect investigation into certain Tesla Model Y vehicles after several reports of children being trapped inside them.