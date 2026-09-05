Feds investigate Tesla Cybercab rollout
What's the story
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the leading automotive safety regulator in the US, has launched an investigation into Tesla's decision to deploy its new Cybercab on public roads without a steering wheel or pedals. The probe was announced just hours after Tesla introduced its first Cybercabs in Austin, Texas.
Compliance concerns
'NHTSA fully supports the safe development'
Federal vehicle safety regulations mandate manual controls like brake pedals.
However, the Department of Transportation recently proposed removing those requirements for vehicles intended to be autonomously driven.
Despite these changes, NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison stressed the need to ensure compliance with all laws as a federal regulator.
He said, "NHTSA fully supports the safe development and deployment of automated vehicles."
Probe details
Probe launched to examine Tesla's self-certification process
Tesla informed the NHTSA that it had self-certified the Cybercab as compliant with all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).
The agency has now launched an investigation to examine "the process and technical data on which Tesla relied when certifying the Cybercab and related issues."
This includes looking into how much of Tesla's certification was based on determining certain federal motor standards don't apply to the Cybercab.
Precedent case
Similar case with Amazon-owned Zoox
The NHTSA's investigation into Tesla follows a similar case with Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle company Zoox.
In 2022, Zoox self-certified its cube-like robotaxi, which also lacks traditional controls like a steering wheel and pedals. The NHTSA then opened an audit query against the company.
While the probe delayed Zoox's commercialization plans, it eventually received an exemption to demonstrate its technology in 2025.
Future implications
NHTSA working on updating FMVSS related to manual controls
The NHTSA is currently working on updating some Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) related to manual controls, to "unleash American innovation and enhance safety on our roads."
However, until these updates are finalized, "existing standards remain in force."
It remains unclear if Tesla will have to go through a similar process as Zoox.
The agency has also proposed updating its safety standards around brake pedals for vehicles meant to be driven exclusively through an automated driving system.