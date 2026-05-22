Uttar Pradesh announces ₹50cr subsidy to make EVs affordable
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Uttar Pradesh just rolled out a ₹50 crore subsidy to make electric scooters, bikes, and cars more affordable.
The Transport Department will hand out direct incentives to buyers, hoping to help people ditch gasoline and diesel rides for greener options and save some cash on fuel.
EV exemptions and bus expansion
The state plans to keep road tax and registration fee exemptions for EVs going another year.
Plus they are boosting bus service during rush hour and launching dedicated routes for offices with lots of employees.
All these moves aim to cut traffic jams, encourage public transportation, grow the EV scene, and tackle air pollution.