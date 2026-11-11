Vanderhall recalls about 190 Brawley GTS over stuck seat belts
Vanderhall is recalling about 190 of its 2024-2026 Brawley GTS electric side-by-sides because the seat belts can get stuck and won't release, which could put riders at risk.
If you own one, Vanderhall says you should stop using it for now until they fix the problem.
Vanderhall: 11 reports and free repairs
There have been 11 reports of this issue so far, but thankfully no injuries.
Owners can book a free repair at any authorized Vanderhall dealer. Dealers will add a part to keep the belts working right.
For more information or help, check out Vanderhall's recall website or email their North American team.