Vauxhall unveils Griffin on STX concept at Paris Motor Show
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Vauxhall will debut a new look for its iconic Griffin badge at the Paris Motor Show, showing it off on its STX Concept.
The revamped logo ditches the traditional flag and goes for sharper lines and a cleaner, more modern vibe, lining up with Vauxhall's push toward electric cars and its "Bold and Pure" design style.
Vauxhall's Griffin update complements Vizor grille
This is the 13th big update to the Griffin, but it still keeps that classic Vauxhall feel.
The new badge fits perfectly with its illuminated Vizor grille (a highlight since 2021) and signals Vauxhall's unique spot in Stellantis as it refreshes its identity for a new era of cars.