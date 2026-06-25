Vespa marks 80th anniversary with 'Edizione Ottantesimo' limited to 1,946
Vespa is turning 80 and marking the occasion with a super limited-edition scooter: the Edizione Ottantesimo.
Only 1,946 will be made worldwide, and just 25 are coming to the US.
The design throws it back to Vespa's original 1946 model, featuring a brushed steel body and green accents on the saddle and rims, so it's got vintage vibes but feels fresh.
'Edizione Ottantesimo' priced $10,000 in US.
This special Vespa isn't just about looks: it comes with a removable seat cover for switching between solo or duo rides, a numbered plaque under the seat, a matching helmet, and even a Vespa x Assouline coffee table book.
Built on the GTS 310 platform, it packs LED lights, a full-color TFT dash, smartphone connectivity, ABS, traction control, keyless entry, and a punchy 310 cc engine with 25hp.
Sales kick off online June 25 at $10,000 in the US (C$14,000 in Canada), but with so few available, these will probably go fast.