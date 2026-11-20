Vespa opens 'Vespa The Empty Space' fashion pop-up in Mumbai
Vespa, best known for its classic scooters, just dropped a fashion pop-up store, Vespa The Empty Space, at Jio World Garden in Mumbai from November 13-15 during AJIO LUXE WKEND.
Instead of scooters, the spotlight was on Vespa's fashion and lifestyle collections, marking the brand's stylish leap into Indian fashion.
Pop-up showcases Vespa fashion collections
The pop-up celebrated Vespa's minimalist design through apparel, accessories, and collectibles inspired by its iconic look.
A standout was the limited-edition Vespa Qala, designed for India, blending traditional motifs with Vespa flair.
Elisa Reggiani, Senior Vice President of Fashion Brand Vespa Sales at the Piaggio Group, shared that she hopes to connect with more fans by offering pieces for anyone who loves the Vespa vibe.
With an eye on local interest, Vespa is even considering a permanent store in India, so this might just be the start!