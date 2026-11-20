The pop-up celebrated Vespa's minimalist design through apparel, accessories, and collectibles inspired by its iconic look.

A standout was the limited-edition Vespa Qala, designed for India, blending traditional motifs with Vespa flair.

Elisa Reggiani, Senior Vice President of Fashion Brand Vespa Sales at the Piaggio Group, shared that she hopes to connect with more fans by offering pieces for anyone who loves the Vespa vibe.

With an eye on local interest, Vespa is even considering a permanent store in India, so this might just be the start!