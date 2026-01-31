Vespa's limited-edition 946 Horse goes up for pre-order
Vespa just revealed the 946 Horse, a limited-edition scooter celebrating the Year of the Horse.
It's a numbered limited edition, making it a true collector's piece.
Pre-orders are live on Vespa's site and at their Milan store.
The 946 Horse runs on a tried-and-true 125cc engine and packs features like dual-channel ABS and adjustable rear suspension.
Its look stands out with a bay brown finish, gold accents, and handcrafted Italian leather details.
You get unique design elements—a horseshoe V monogram under the saddle, handcrafted leather saddle, leather trims on the handlebars and mirrors—plus extras like a leather bag and matching helmet.
Delivery timing to be announced.
If you're into exclusive rides with serious style points, this one's worth checking out.