Vespa's limited-edition 946 Horse goes up for pre-order

The 946 Horse runs on a tried-and-true 125cc engine and packs features like dual-channel ABS and adjustable rear suspension. Its look stands out with a bay brown finish, gold accents, and handcrafted Italian leather details.

It comes with a leather saddle and matching helmet

You get unique design elements—a horseshoe V monogram under the saddle, handcrafted leather saddle, leather trims on the handlebars and mirrors—plus extras like a leather bag and matching helmet.

Delivery timing to be announced.

If you're into exclusive rides with serious style points, this one's worth checking out.