Vida's VX2 Knight Edition scooter celebrates IPL team KKR
Hero MotoCorp's electric brand, Vida, just dropped a special edition VX2 Plus scooter in collaboration with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Unveiled at the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event, this release celebrates the upcoming IPL season and features KKR's iconic purple-and-gold colors, plus buyers can opt for a matching KKR helmet.
The scooter will be awarded to a KKR player after every match win
The VX2 Knight Edition rocks a pearl-black body with gold microdot patterns and three accent marks that symbolize KKR's three IPL championships.
Vida's chief business officer, Kausalya Nandakumar, shared that this partnership is all about bringing together sports vibes and sustainable mobility for fans.
Also cool: after every match win, a KKR player (selected by team management) will get a customized VX2 Plus scooter with their name and jersey number, a fun way to connect cricket and eco-friendly rides.