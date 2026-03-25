Vida's VX2 Knight Edition scooter celebrates IPL team KKR

The scooter will be awarded to a KKR player after every match win

The VX2 Knight Edition rocks a pearl-black body with gold microdot patterns and three accent marks that symbolize KKR's three IPL championships.

Vida's chief business officer, Kausalya Nandakumar, shared that this partnership is all about bringing together sports vibes and sustainable mobility for fans.

Also cool: after every match win, a KKR player (selected by team management) will get a customized VX2 Plus scooter with their name and jersey number, a fun way to connect cricket and eco-friendly rides.