Vinfast considering India launch of VF5 electric SUV prototype

The India-spec VF5 stands out with a clamshell hood and split headlamps, moving away from the global model's sleeker look.

It keeps black wheel arches and a glass house on the sides, while the rear gets a connected LED tail lamp setup and a spoiler-mounted stop lamp.

Inside, it features an all-black cabin with a two-spoke steering wheel and floating infotainment display instead of the usual instrument cluster.

The compact size is expected to be under 4 meters in length.