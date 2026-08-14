Vinfast considering India launch of VF5 electric SUV prototype
Vinfast, the Vietnamese carmaker, is considering launching its VF5 electric SUV in India.
The test prototype was seen cruising Indian roads with some fresh design tweaks made just for the local crowd.
Sitting below the mid-size VF6, the VF5 aims to attract both everyday drivers and fleet buyers: think Green SM taxi service.
India-spec VF5 reveals revised design
The India-spec VF5 stands out with a clamshell hood and split headlamps, moving away from the global model's sleeker look.
It keeps black wheel arches and a glass house on the sides, while the rear gets a connected LED tail lamp setup and a spoiler-mounted stop lamp.
Inside, it features an all-black cabin with a two-spoke steering wheel and floating infotainment display instead of the usual instrument cluster.
The compact size is expected to be under 4 meters in length.