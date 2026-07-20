VinFast files Indian design patents for Viper scooter and motorcycle
VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle brand, is getting serious about India, filing design patents for its Viper electric scooter and an all-new motorcycle.
The Viper sticks to its Vietnamese roots with sharp looks, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a hub-mounted motor powered by a 4.8 kWh battery and a 3 kW motor.
This move signals VinFast's plans to bring more electric options to India's fast-growing two-wheeler scene.
Patents suggest VinFast plans beyond scooters
The new motorcycle isn't based on any existing VinFast models, so it could be made just for India or even go global.
Earlier, VinFast had earlier said it planned to launch electric scooters in India in 2026, identifying three models from its Vietnam lineup as candidates, but these patents suggest they're thinking bigger.
No launch dates yet, but with demand rising for eco-friendly rides, VinFast seems ready to make some waves in the Indian market.