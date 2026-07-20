VinFast files Indian design patents for Viper scooter and motorcycle

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle brand, is getting serious about India, filing design patents for its Viper electric scooter and an all-new motorcycle.

The Viper sticks to its Vietnamese roots with sharp looks, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a hub-mounted motor powered by a 4.8 kWh battery and a 3 kW motor.

This move signals VinFast's plans to bring more electric options to India's fast-growing two-wheeler scene.