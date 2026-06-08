VinFast India rolls out 10,000 EVs in debut year
Auto
VinFast India just crossed a big milestone: 10,000 electric vehicles rolled out in its debut year.
The company shared the news, highlighting how fast it is growing and how serious it is about making EVs for the Indian market.
This move is part of VinFast's bigger plan to go global, with three models now available here: VF6, VF7, and its flagship MPV 7.
VinFast thanks team, stresses rapid scaling
VinFast took to social media to thank its team for making this happen.
It sees this milestone as a major step toward becoming a key player in India's booming EV scene.
The company says it shows its focus on scaling up quickly to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles across the country.