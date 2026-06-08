VinFast India rolls out 10,000 EVs in debut year Auto Jun 08, 2026

VinFast India just crossed a big milestone: 10,000 electric vehicles rolled out in its debut year.

The company shared the news, highlighting how fast it is growing and how serious it is about making EVs for the Indian market.

This move is part of VinFast's bigger plan to go global, with three models now available here: VF6, VF7, and its flagship MPV 7.