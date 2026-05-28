VinFast launches 3 affordable swappable-battery scooters in Indonesia with preorders
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, just dropped three new electric scooters, Evo, Feliz II, and Viper in Indonesia.
You can pre-order now for a one-million IDR ($56) deposit, which gets you a nice discount of 1.6 million IDR ($90).
The launch is all about making e-scooters more affordable and convenient with battery-swapping tech.
VinFast scooter prices and battery subscription
The Evo, Feliz II, and Viper start at $1,070 to $1,375 (battery subscription separate), or $1,480 for the Evo, $1,540 for the Feliz II, and $1,785 for the Viper if you want the batteries outright.
Each scooter packs a 5.2-kW motor that hits up to 80km/h for the Evo and up to 90km/h for the Feliz II and Viper, plus two LFP batteries for up to 150km per charge for the Evo and around 145km for the Feliz II and Viper.
Swapping batteries costs just 34 cents per battery each time or $4.70 monthly per battery, pretty budget-friendly for daily rides.
VinFast starts Indonesia deliveries June 2026
Deliveries kick off in June 2026 as VinFast aims to build an electrified mobility network across Indonesia, a big move for the country's massive two-wheeler market.
Its focus: affordable prices and easy battery swaps to help more people shift to electric rides.