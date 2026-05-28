VinFast launches 3 affordable swappable-battery scooters in Indonesia with preorders

VinFast scooter prices and battery subscription

The Evo, Feliz II, and Viper start at $1,070 to $1,375 (battery subscription separate), or $1,480 for the Evo, $1,540 for the Feliz II, and $1,785 for the Viper if you want the batteries outright.

Each scooter packs a 5.2-kW motor that hits up to 80km/h for the Evo and up to 90km/h for the Feliz II and Viper, plus two LFP batteries for up to 150km per charge for the Evo and around 145km for the Feliz II and Viper.

Swapping batteries costs just 34 cents per battery each time or $4.70 monthly per battery, pretty budget-friendly for daily rides.