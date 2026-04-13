VinFast launches 7-seater 7 electric MPV in India April 15
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VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, is launching its seven-seater electric MPV 7 in India on April 15, 2026.
Designed for bigger families and road trips, it promises over 500km range on a single charge.
Bookings are open now with a ₹21,000 deposit.
This marks VinFast's third product in India as it tries to make its mark in the growing EV scene.
VinFast 7 includes ABS and EBD
The MPV 7 is roomy at 4,740mm long and charges fast, going from 10% to 70% battery in just 30 minutes.
It comes loaded with driving modes and regenerative braking for efficiency.
Inside, you get leatherette seats and a multifunction steering wheel for that touch of comfort.
Safety-wise, it packs ABS, EBD, and traction control, making it a practical pick for families looking to go electric.