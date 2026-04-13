VinFast launches 7-seater 7 electric MPV in India April 15

VinFast 7 includes ABS and EBD

The MPV 7 is roomy at 4,740mm long and charges fast, going from 10% to 70% battery in just 30 minutes.

It comes loaded with driving modes and regenerative braking for efficiency.

Inside, you get leatherette seats and a multifunction steering wheel for that touch of comfort.

Safety-wise, it packs ABS, EBD, and traction control, making it a practical pick for families looking to go electric.