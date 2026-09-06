VinFast seeks exclusive Indian dealers, will assemble scooters in Thoothukudi

VinFast has teamed up with the Tamil Nadu government, locking in land at SIPCOT Industrial Park as part of a $2 billion investment.

It's putting $500 million into new production lines to build not just e-scooters but also electric busses right here.

The company says it'll continue CKD assembly of the models currently being sold in India at its Thoothukudi plant to serve the Indian market, and hopes its E2W push will help speed up India's shift to green mobility.