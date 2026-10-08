VinFast signs LoIs for India with 50+ electric motorcycle dealers
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VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle brand, has signed Letters of Intent (LoIs) with more than 50 electric motorcycle dealers across 15 states and union territories in India.
The signing event happened at its Vietnam facility and marks a big step in VinFast's plan to launch more than 50 showrooms in 34 Indian cities, so you'll likely spot its electric motorcycles around soon.
VinFast says India crucial market
VinFast's leadership says India is key to its global push, especially since demand for electric rides is growing fast here.
With only about 6.54% of two-wheelers currently electric, there's a ton of room for growth.
The company also wants to boost charging spots and after-sales support, hoping to make switching to electric two-wheelers an easier choice for everyone.