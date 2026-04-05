VinFast to assemble Evo Feliz Viper scooters in Tamil Nadu

Feliz Viper Evo battery motor specs

The Feliz and Viper have Southeast Asian underbone styling; the Feliz comes with a 3 kWh battery and 2.8 kW motor, while the Viper packs a bigger 4.8 kWh battery and 3 kW motor.

The Evo keeps things classic with its scooter design, featuring a 2.4 kWh battery and 2.25 kW hub motor.

VinFast is aiming straight at popular Indian rides like Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, so there'll be more options for anyone thinking of going electric!