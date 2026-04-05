VinFast to assemble Evo Feliz Viper scooters in Tamil Nadu
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VinFast, the Vietnamese electric-vehicle brand, is bringing three new electric scooters, Evo, Feliz, and Viper, to India.
These scooters will be assembled at its Tamil Nadu plant and mark VinFast's push to make a mark in India's buzzing electric two-wheeler scene.
Feliz Viper Evo battery motor specs
The Feliz and Viper have Southeast Asian underbone styling; the Feliz comes with a 3 kWh battery and 2.8 kW motor, while the Viper packs a bigger 4.8 kWh battery and 3 kW motor.
The Evo keeps things classic with its scooter design, featuring a 2.4 kWh battery and 2.25 kW hub motor.
VinFast is aiming straight at popular Indian rides like Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, so there'll be more options for anyone thinking of going electric!