You can buy VinFast scooters in India next year
What's the story
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast is gearing up to enter India's electric two-wheeler market in 2027. The company plans to launch two electric scooters in the first half of the year. Both models will be manufactured at its Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu. In addition to its two-wheeler plans, VinFast is also looking to introduce at least two more battery-powered cars in India.
Market approach
Plans for the Indian market
VinFast has a four-car lineup in India, including the VF 6, VF 7, VF MPV 7, and Limo Green.
The company hopes to capture a significant share of India's electric two-wheeler and four-wheeler markets by 2030.
Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia for the four-wheeler business, said they are gearing up to launch the VF 5 in India early next year as consumer preferences shift toward compact SUVs.
Production goals
Plans to double local sourcing
VinFast plans to introduce at least two car models in India every year and ramp up production to full capacity of 50,000 units per year at its Thoothukudi facility.
The company is also looking to use the Indian plant for other Asian markets.
On localization, Ghosh said they are currently doing 15% local sourcing and plan to double this going forward.
Sales growth
VinFast's growth in the Indian market
VinFast, which entered the Indian market about a year ago, has increased its monthly sales from an initial 500 units to 2,500-3,000 units.
The company has already set up a production line for electric two-wheelers at its Thoothukudi facility.
Anurag Saxena, Market CEO for two-wheelers at VinFast India, said they want to be part of this growing segment and will introduce two models as early as H1 2027.