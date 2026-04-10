VinFast to launch 3 India built electric scooters late 2026

Rumored Evo Feliz Viper battery ranges

The lineup will likely include the Evo (2.4 kWh battery, up to 262km range), taking on Bajaj Chetak;

the Feliz (3 kWh battery, similar range), set to rival Ola S1X;

and the Viper, a maxi-style scooter with a bigger 4.8 kWh battery and a 156km range, aimed at higher-end models like Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 and Ather 450X.

Looks like there's more choice coming soon for anyone thinking about going electric!