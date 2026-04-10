VinFast to launch 3 India built electric scooters late 2026
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VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle brand, is bringing three new electric scooters to India in late 2026.
After making a mark with its electric SUVs, it's now setting up shop in Tamil Nadu to build these scooters locally, each one designed with Indian roads in mind.
Rumored Evo Feliz Viper battery ranges
The lineup will likely include the Evo (2.4 kWh battery, up to 262km range), taking on Bajaj Chetak;
the Feliz (3 kWh battery, similar range), set to rival Ola S1X;
and the Viper, a maxi-style scooter with a bigger 4.8 kWh battery and a 156km range, aimed at higher-end models like Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 and Ather 450X.
Looks like there's more choice coming soon for anyone thinking about going electric!