VinFast to launch e-scooters in India with over 50 dealers
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Vietnam's VinFast is gearing up to launch its electric scooters in India, teaming up with more than 50 dealer partners.
After setting up shop here last year, they're ready to take on the local two-wheeler scene, which is already packed with homegrown brands.
VinFast building EV chargers and support
VinFast isn't just selling scooters; they're building a network in key areas like Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, and Punjab.
They're also working on charging stations and after-sales support to make things smoother for new riders.
CEO of VinFast India E-Scooters, Anurag Saxena says these services are a big deal for building trust as they go head-to-head with big names like TVS, Bajaj, and Ather in India's fast-growing EV market.