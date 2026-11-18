VinFast unveils VF Wild hybrid pickup claiming over 1,000km range
VinFast just unveiled the VF Wild, a hybrid pickup that marks a change from its all-electric concept showcased in 2024.
Thanks to its extended-range setup, a 46.4 kWh battery paired with an electric motor and a gasoline engine, the VF Wild claims it can travel over 1,000km on a single charge-plus-tank combo.
That's some serious road trip potential.
VF Wild with V2L and 218hp
Sized like a Ford Ranger, the VF Wild packs in practical touches: a roomy cargo bed, built-in side steps, and V2L tech so you can charge your gadgets straight from the truck.
Inside, you'll find reclining rear seats and a 10-inch touchscreen for an upgraded drive.
With 218hp under the hood and up to 750kg payload capacity, it's ready for work or play.