VinFast's electric delivery van is coming to India: Here's how

Here are the specs of the EC van

The EC Van is pretty compact at just under 3.8 meters long.

It runs on an 18.3kWh battery that gives you up to 175km range (NEDC), with a rear motor pushing out 30kW power and 110Nm torque.

Fast charging gets you from 10% to 70% in about 42 minutes.

Safety-wise, it packs ABS with EBD, traction control, and essentials like power steering and Bluetooth audio.