VinFast's electric delivery van is coming to India: Here's how
VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker known for its electric SUVs, is now eyeing India's logistics scene with its newly patented EC Van.
Built for last-mile deliveries, this compact EV offers a roomy 2,600-liter cargo space and can carry up to 650kg—making it handy for businesses on the move.
Here are the specs of the EC van
The EC Van is pretty compact at just under 3.8 meters long.
It runs on an 18.3kWh battery that gives you up to 175km range (NEDC), with a rear motor pushing out 30kW power and 110Nm torque.
Fast charging gets you from 10% to 70% in about 42 minutes.
Safety-wise, it packs ABS with EBD, traction control, and essentials like power steering and Bluetooth audio.
The EC van will take on Tata Ace EV, Maruti Eeco
Available in Vietnam at around VND 285 million (price from 285 million VND), the EC Van is set to compete with familiar faces like Tata Ace EV and Maruti Eeco in India.
VinFast lists the EC Van's assembly location as Cat Hai, Haiphong—so expect to see more of them soon if you're into eco-friendly delivery rides!