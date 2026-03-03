VinFast's Lac Hong 800S and 900S EVs revealed

VinFast positioned Lac Hong as its ultra-luxury brand with the reveal of two high-end electric cars: the 800S and 900S. Unveiled in Hanoi today, these EVs are aimed at the ultra-luxury segment and have prompted comparisons to luxury heavyweights like the BMW X7 and Mercedes S-Class—but with a Vietnamese twist.

Both models pack a tri-motor setup pushing up to 460kW Both models pack a tri-motor setup pushing up to 460kW, plus some seriously unique design touches—think bamboo grilles, gold-plated badges, and interiors loaded with Nappa leather, rare woods, gold accents, zero-gravity seats, and top-tier entertainment systems.

The Lac Hong 900S goes even further on comfort The Lac Hong 900S goes even further on comfort: you get a privacy partition for rear passengers, a starlight headliner (yep—twinkling lights), a built-in projector system for work or movies on-the-go, and a foldable workstation.

If you're all about that private jet vibe but on wheels, this one's for you.

Both models are expected to hit the market in 2027.