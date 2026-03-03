VinFast's Lac Hong 800S and 900S EVs revealed
VinFast positioned Lac Hong as its ultra-luxury brand with the reveal of two high-end electric cars: the 800S and 900S.
Unveiled in Hanoi today, these EVs are aimed at the ultra-luxury segment and have prompted comparisons to luxury heavyweights like the BMW X7 and Mercedes S-Class—but with a Vietnamese twist.
Both models pack a tri-motor setup pushing up to 460kW, plus some seriously unique design touches—think bamboo grilles, gold-plated badges, and interiors loaded with Nappa leather, rare woods, gold accents, zero-gravity seats, and top-tier entertainment systems.
The Lac Hong 900S goes even further on comfort: you get a privacy partition for rear passengers, a starlight headliner (yep—twinkling lights), a built-in projector system for work or movies on-the-go, and a foldable workstation.
If you're all about that private jet vibe but on wheels, this one's for you.
Both models are expected to hit the market in 2027.
VinFast is betting big on standing out by blending high-tech luxury with Vietnamese heritage details.
