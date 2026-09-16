Volkswagen debuts ID.3 GTI as 1st electric, most powerful GTI
Volkswagen just pulled the wraps off the ID.3 GTI, its first-ever electric car to rock the legendary GTI badge.
This hot hatch delivers 321hp and 545 Nm of torque from its rear-mounted motor, making it the most powerful series-production GTI from Volkswagen so far.
It zips from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 200km/h.
ID.3 GTI up to 601km
The ID.3 GTI packs a 79 kWh battery for up to 601km of range on a single charge and supports fast charging: from 10 to 80% in around 29 minutes.
A red stripe between the headlights and a black honeycomb grille give it that familiar GTI vibe outside, while inside you get sporty tartan seats with red stitching, plus options like a panoramic sunroof and Harman Kardon sound system.
Pre-sales start in Europe early next year; pricing is still under wraps.