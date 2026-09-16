Volkswagen debuts ID.3 GTI as 1st electric, most powerful GTI

Volkswagen just pulled the wraps off the ID.3 GTI, its first-ever electric car to rock the legendary GTI badge.

This hot hatch delivers 321hp and 545 Nm of torque from its rear-mounted motor, making it the most powerful series-production GTI from Volkswagen so far.

It zips from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 200km/h.