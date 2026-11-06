Volkswagen hikes facelifted Taigun prices after Virtus model teaser

Other Taigun variants also saw hikes: Topline 1.0L MT is up by ₹22,000 to ₹16.21 lakh, while the Topline 1.0L AT rises by ₹20,400 to ₹17.37 lakh.

The GT Plus Chrome DSG and GT Plus Sport 1.5 DSG each cost ₹17,000 more now, priced at ₹19.16 lakh and ₹19.46 lakh respectively.

Most other versions got a flat increase of ₹12,000, but if you're eyeing the base Comfortline 1.0 MT, good news: it stays put at ₹10.99 lakh!

No changes under the hood though; you still get the same turbocharged engines with your pick of transmission options.