Volkswagen is recalling 48,165 Jettas to prevent engine fires
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Volkswagen is recalling 48,165 Jetta sedans (model years not specified in the source) in the US because a wiring mistake could lead to engine fires: no warning, just risk.
The issue comes from a ground wire not being connected properly during assembly at a plant in Mexico.
Only a tiny fraction of cars are actually affected, but VW isn't taking chances.
Dealers will inspect and fix the problem for free if needed
Six incidents have been reported so far (including three actual engine fires), but thankfully no one's been hurt.
Dealers will inspect and fix the problem for free if needed.
If you bought a new Jetta recently, check your VIN online.
The timing of owner notifications is unconfirmed, but it's smart to check now since these issues are tough to spot on your own.