Volkswagen launches ID. Cross, its most affordable electric subcompact SUV
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Volkswagen just dropped the ID. Cross, its most affordable electric SUV yet.
This subcompact crossover is all-electric from the ground up and slots in below the ID.4, making it a fresh option for anyone curious about EVs but not ready to splurge.
Longer wheelbase and 'Pure positive' design
The ID. Cross is roomy for its size, with a longer wheelbase for extra space and a clean new "Pure Positive" design featuring light bars at both ends.
It can handle city life or road trips without constant charging stress.