Volkswagen launches refreshed Taigun SUV in India, booking fee ₹11,000

Taigun gets 8-speed auto, AI infotainment

The big update is an 8-speed automatic for the 1.0-liter TSI engine, so you get smoother drives and better mileage.

Inside, there's a crisp 10.25-inch digital driver's display and an upgraded infotainment system with some AI smarts.

Safety-wise, it keeps six airbags and a solid five-star Global NCAP rating (but no ADAS yet).

You also get fresh trims and upholstery options depending on the variant.

The Taigun facelift goes head-to-head with rivals like Skoda Kushaq and Hyundai Creta.