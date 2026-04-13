Volkswagen launches refreshed Taigun SUV in India, booking fee ₹11,000
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Volkswagen just dropped the refreshed Taigun SUV in India, and bookings are now open (fees start at ₹11,000).
The facelift brings a sleeker look with new headlights, an illuminated VW logo up front, and cool sequential turn indicators at the back.
Taigun gets 8-speed auto, AI infotainment
The big update is an 8-speed automatic for the 1.0-liter TSI engine, so you get smoother drives and better mileage.
Inside, there's a crisp 10.25-inch digital driver's display and an upgraded infotainment system with some AI smarts.
Safety-wise, it keeps six airbags and a solid five-star Global NCAP rating (but no ADAS yet).
You also get fresh trims and upholstery options depending on the variant.
The Taigun facelift goes head-to-head with rivals like Skoda Kushaq and Hyundai Creta.